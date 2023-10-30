Bruins sign forward Danton Heinen to one-year, $775,000 contract

It finally happened.

The Boston Bruins have signed Danton Heinen, the team announced Monday. It's a one-year contract with an NHL salary cap hit of $775,000.

The veteran forward signed a PTO deal in training camp and played well in the preseason, but he didn't have an official contract when the regular season started Oct. 11. He stayed in the area, though, which indicated that eventually Heinen would get a deal.

With Milan Lucic on long-term injured reserve due to a lower body injury, Heinen's versatility and offensive skill should be a nice boost to the bottom-six forward group.

Heinen was a 2014 fourth-round draft pick of the Bruins and played here until the 2019-20 season when he was traded to the Anaheim Ducks. He tallied 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 65 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins last season.

The Bruins are back in action Monday night against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. They are 7-0-1 on the season.