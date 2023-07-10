Bruins reveal jersey numbers for new players signed in NHL free agency

The Boston Bruins have made several additions to their roster during NHL free agency, and those players now have new jersey numbers.

The team announced Monday morning the following jersey number assignments:

Kevin Shattenkirk : 12

: 12 Milan Lucic : 17

: 17 James van Riemsdyk : 21

: 21 Patrick Brown : 38

: 38 Morgan Geekie: 39

Lucic getting his No. 17 back is the most notable of the group. Just two players -- Ryan Donato and Nick Foligno -- wore No. 17 after Lucic was traded from the Bruins to the Los Angeles Kings in 2015.

There wasn't a more popular jersey sighting at TD Garden from 2008 through 2015 than Lucic's No. 17. And now fans can dust off their old jerseys in their closet and bring them back to the rink -- no number change required.

Shattenkirk hasn't worn No. 12 since he was a member of the St. Louis Blues in 2011. He has worn No. 22 for the last 12 years.

Van Riemsdyk has worn No. 21 for much of his career but not since 2016. Some notable players to wear No. 21 for the Bruins in recent years include Loui Eriksson and Andrew Ference. Garnet Hathaway wore it last season.

Brown has worn No. 38 for his last three teams, and he'll keep using it in Boston. Geekie is going to wear No. 39 for the first time. The last Bruins player to wear it was Matt Beleskey in 2018.