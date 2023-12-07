Bruins recall top prospect Mason Lohrei as Derek Forbort goes on LTIR

Mason Lohrei is coming back to Boston.

The Bruins announced Thursday they have recalled Lohrei from the AHL's Providence Bruins and placed veteran defenseman Derek Forbort on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) with a lower body injury.

"We’ve given him, I think at one point we gave him five days off,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Thursday when asked about Forbort. “And it was doing well. But the nine games in 16 days, just the repetitive demands on the body, it’s come back. We’re gonna give him a little extended time to try and nip this for the rest of the year.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Lohrei made his NHL debut on Nov. 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Matt Grzelcyk was on LTIR at the time and the B's needed another left-shot defenseman. Lohrei, who is one of Boston's top prospects, played well offensively. There's no question he has an impressive shot, good playmaking skill and the ability to jumpstart the transition game with his skating and passing.

Defensively is where Lohrei struggled a bit, although that's not uncommon at all for a young defenseman with very limited NHL experience. When Grzelcyk was ready to return at the end of November, Lohrei was sent back to the AHL after 10 games with the B's.

What's been the report on Lohrei's performance during his latest stint in Providence?

"He was really dominant the first week he was back, was not as dominant this past weekend but still helped the team win some games," Montgomery said Thursday. "We know what he's done for us here, and how good he's been. We're excited to see where he's at in his development stage and how much he's going to help us, like he did the last time we played Buffalo."

The Bruins are back in action Thursday against the Sabres and Saturday versus the Arizona Coyotes. Both games are at TD Garden.