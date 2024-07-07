Bruins, Swayman won't go to arbitration amid contract talks

The Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman still haven't worked out a contract extension, but we do know that arbitration won't be part of the process this time around.

Neither side filed for arbitration this week. Players had until Friday at 5 p.m. to file, while the Bruins had until 5 p.m. on Saturday to file.

Swayman and the Bruins needed arbitration last offseason when they couldn't agree on a new deal. An arbitrator settled on a one-year deal worth $3.475 million for the 25-year-old goaltender. Swayman was very adamant throughout the season that he didn't enjoy arbitration and didn't want to go through it again. So it's not surprising that neither side filed this time around.

What happens next?

The Bruins and Swayman's camp can continue to negotiate a contract extension with no hard deadline -- like an arbitration hearing date -- looming.

Swayman is a restricted free agent and due for a substantial raise after an impressive 2023-24 regular season and a stellar run in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Swayman is also eligible to sign an offer sheet with a rival team, but offer sheets are rarely used in today's NHL, and not many teams currently have the salary cap space and draft capital to make one.

Means Swayman can be offersheeted, but realistically, there’s just 7 teams that could put forth an offer sheet that would give B’s pause (at least $9.1M cap hit): BUF, MTL, DET, PHI, NYI, SEA, NSH. Also this assumes OSs are actually used outside of revenge, which they are not. https://t.co/rq2NMSc9ZL — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) July 6, 2024

The Bruins have around $9 million in salary cap space after making a few signings earlier this week, including the additions of top-six center Elias Lindholm and top-four defenseman Nikita Zadorov.