Bruins injuries: Milan Lucic, Jakub Lauko both will miss time

The depth of the Boston Bruins' bottom-six forward group is being tested right now.

Fourth-line left wing Milan Lucic missed the last two games due to a lower body injury. The injury will keep him sidelined for a couple weeks, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Thursday.

Lucic took a puck to the ankle on a Derek Forbort shot during Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Kings. The veteran forward has played well in his return to the Bruins with two assists in four games.

Montgomery also said that fourth-line right wing Jakub Lauko will be out at least a week. He has a fracture in addition to a cut on his face after getting hit with a skate blade during Tuesday's victory against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Bruins, who have started the season 6-0-0, return to TD Garden on Thursday night for another matchup with the Ducks. Their fourth-line is expected to look quite different, and they'll probably call up a forward from the AHL's Providence Bruins sometime Thursday afternoon.