How Marchand made Stanley Cup Final history with amazing goal in Game 5

Brad Marchand's 12 career goals in the Stanley Cup Final are the most of any active player.

By Nick Goss

You could make a strong case for Brad Marchand as the most outstanding player of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final so far.

The veteran left wing scored the opening goal in the first period of Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Marchand used his speed to create a scoring chance and then beat Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard with a great shot.

The goal was Marchand's fifth of the series. As a result, he has now scored five or more goals in two different Stanley Cup Final series (he also scored five with the Boston Bruins in 2011).

The only other player since 1967-68 to score five-plus goals in multiple Cup Final series is Mario Lemieux, who achieved the feat with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992.

UPDATE (Saturday, June 14 at 10:45 p.m. ET): Marchand scored another fantastic goal in the third period, giving him six goals for the series. He's the first player to score six or more goals in a Cup Final since Esa Tikkanen scored six for the Oilers in 1988.

--End of Update--

The Panthers won 5-2 to take a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Tuesday in Florida.

Marchand's 13 career goals in the Stanley Cup Final are the most of any active player.

Marchand has tallied 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 22 games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. His career high for points in one postseason is 23 (2019 w/Bruins).

The Panthers acquired Marchand from the Bruins right before the trade deadline on March 7. If the Panthers win this series and secure back-to-back championships, that trade will go down as one of the best mid-season upgrades in league history.

