Brad Marchand is on one, folks.

The former Boston Bruins captain is three days removed from winning his second championship after his Florida Panthers routed the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night -- and he hasn't stopped partying since.

At the Panthers' victory parade on Wednesday, Marchand celebrated with multiple adult beverages and a cigar and later joined fans in a "Thank you, Boston!" chant while hoisting the Stanley Cup -- a nod to the trade that sent Marchand from the Bruins to the Panthers in March.

On Thursday night, Marchand took his act to the E11even club in Miami, where he crowd-surfed with the Cup.

Brad Marchand is crowd-surfing with the Stanley Cup! Lifted by his Panthers teammates at E11even Miami. https://t.co/nnJjIRFFw5 pic.twitter.com/wEspuDxalr — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) June 20, 2025

But before he hit the club Thursday night, Marchand had a message to deliver -- perhaps one inspired by that "Thank you, Boston!" chant on Wednesday.

During a Panthers team dinner, Marchand posted photos of each of his teammates and "thanked" the clubs that let them go by tagging them on his Instagram story. For Matthew Tkachuk, for example, Marchand sent a thanks to the Calgary Flames, who traded the talented forward to Florida in 2022.

Tkachuk, Alexsander Barkov and Evan Rodrigues then closed the loop by posting, "Thank you @NHLBruins" on their Instagram stories.

The Bruins managed to land a 2027 first-round pick in the Marchand trade, but it had to pain them watching their former franchise icon find such immediate success with the Panthers. While Boston missed the postseason for the first time since 2016, Marchand found new life in Florida, racking up 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 23 playoff games while finishing second in Conn Smythe Trophy voting behind teammate Sam Bennett.

Marchand was at his best in the Stanley Cup Final, scoring in four of the six games -- including the winning goal in overtime of Game 2 -- and potting two goals in Game 5.

None of Marchand's heroics would have been possible without the Bruins deciding to cut bait with one of their best players in team history and deal him to an Eastern Conference rival. So, it's no wonder he and his teammates are going out of their way to thank Don Sweeney and Co. as they bask in the afterglow of a second straight title.