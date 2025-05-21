Trending
Marchand ejected from Panthers-Hurricanes Game 1 after fight

Emotions were high in Game 1.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand did not get to finish Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final on Tuesday night after an incident with Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

It happened in the third period of the Panthers' 5-2 win at the Lenovo Center.

Marchand tried to hit Gostisbehere along the boards but mostly missed. Gostisbehere didn't like it, and a few seconds later, he appeared to shoot the puck directly at Marchand. Marchand, unsurprisingly, was quite upset, and a fight between the two of them ensued.

Marchand was given a 4-minute double minor for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct. With just under 12 minutes left in regulation, he was told to go to the locker room and his night was over.

He was not pleased, to say the least.

Gostisbehere received just two minutes for roughing, so the Hurricanes ended up getting a power play after all of that.

Game 2 of the series is Thursday night in Carolina.

