Nick Goss

Marchand becomes first player to achieve this Stanley Cup feat with 2OT goal

The series is tied 1-1 after Brad Marchand's game-winning goal in Edmonton.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final was an instant classic.

After 80 minutes of hockey wasn't enough to determine a winner, the Florida Panthers evened the series with a goal in double overtime by Brad Marchand to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 at Rogers Place.

Marchand also scored a shorthanded goal in the second period. He now has three goals -- one at even strength, one on the power play and one shorthanded -- in two games against the Oilers.

He's also the first player in Cup Final history to score a shorthanded goal and an overtime goal in the same game.

Overall, Marchand has tallied 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 19 games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 37-year-old left wing now has 10 career goals in the Stanley Cup Final, which is the most of any active player.

The Panthers acquired Marchand from the Boston Bruins right before the NHL trade deadline on March 7. If Florida wins this series and secures back-to-back Stanley Cup titles, that trade will go down as one of the best in recent history.

The Cup Final resumes Monday night with Game 3 in Florida.

