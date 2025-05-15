Marchand has hilarious reaction to Leafs fans after Panthers dominate Game 5

Hockey fans in Toronto are starting to show their frustration as another promising Maple Leafs season appears to be nearing a heartbreaking end.

After winning the first two games of their second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, the Leafs have now lost three straight, including an embarrassing 6-1 defeat in Game 5 at home Wednesday night.

One player who is responsible for the Leafs being pushed to the brink of elimination is Brad Marchand. The veteran left wing picked up an assist in his team's Game 5 win, giving him five points (two goals, three assists) in the series.

As Marchand was exiting the ice toward the end of Wednesday's victory, a few Leafs fans had some words for the Panthers forward, but he just smiled back.

Check out the funny scene in the video below:

Leafs fans go at Marchand as he leaves the game 🍿 pic.twitter.com/2KRFIUHP7C — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 15, 2025

Marchand is no stranger to tormenting the Leafs and their fans.

If the Panthers close out this series, Marchand will be 5-0 against the Leafs in his playoff career. He helped eliminate the Leafs from the postseason in 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2024 as a member of the Boston Bruins.

Speaking of the Bruins, one more win for the Panthers would send Florida to the Eastern Conference Final. And if that happens, the Panthers would send the Bruins a first-round draft pick to complete the Marchand trade from March 7.

The Bruins' return in that trade was a conditional 2027 second-round pick that would become a first-rounder if the Panthers won two playoff rounds and Marchand played in at least 50 percent of those games. Marchand has not missed a playoff game for the Panthers so far.