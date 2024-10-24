Marchand defends Montgomery after coach's outburst on bench in Utah

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery hasn't had too many outbursts on the bench since he took over the team at the start of the 2022-23 NHL season.

And that's one reason why it was a little surprising to see him so upset at Bruins captain Brad Marchand during last Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss in Utah.

Unlike Montgomery's first two seasons in charge, the Bruins are off to a rocky start this year. They are 3-3-1 after seven games. It's not an awful record by any means, but the team's struggles offensively and the amount of penalties being taken are real concerns.

During the third period of the Utah game, Marchand turned the puck over in the attacking zone, which allowed Utah to gain possession and skate toward Boston's net. Utah scored soon after to tie the game 1-1. The goal ultimately was taken off the board following a successful coach's challenge by Montgomery, but during the timeout he ripped into Marchand on the bench.

The goal ended up being overturned for offsides, but Jim Montgomery RIPPED into Brad Marchand for a turnover that started the who play 😳 pic.twitter.com/vtwbzlOIcx — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 20, 2024

It was an outburst rarely seen on the Bruins bench. Big deal? Not according to Marchand.

“People are very sensitive these days,” Marchand told reporters Thursday. “It’s unfortunate how coaches are scrutinized over things like that. There’s a lack of accountability nowadays because people can’t handle the heat. You make a mistake like that, you deserve to hear about it.

“I’m glad that he said something about it. If he didn’t, we would have much bigger issues. The fact that that’s something that we’re talking about is disappointing, but that’s the way things are today.”

Brad Marchand speaks on Jim Montgomery ripping into him on the bench. pic.twitter.com/FlbuJkSAo9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 24, 2024

No player is above criticism. Sure, Marchand is a Stanley Cup champion and likely will be in the Hockey Hall of Fame someday, but if he hurts his team with a mistake, he's probably going to hear about it, whether that's from a coach or teammates or both. Every player has to be held accountable, regardless of whether you're the captain or a young player trying to make the roster.

The Bruins are back in Boston for a three-game homestand against three quality opponents -- the Dallas Stars on Thursday, the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

This stretch represents a great opportunity for both Marchand (who hasn't scored a goal yet this season) and the Bruins as a whole to bounce back, earn some good wins and get their season headed in the right direction.