Bruins, Maple Leafs, Mammoth could have ‘strong interest' in Marchand: Reports

Could we see Brad Marchand back with the Boston Bruins?

The veteran forward is able to become an unrestricted free agent Tuesday when NHL free agency opens at noon ET.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported Monday that if Marchand reaches free agency, the Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Utah Mammoth could have "strong" interest in signing the 37-year-old left wing.

Credit to @utahmammoth for what appears to be an aggressive approach this offseason. If Brad Marchand hits the open market tomorrow, look for Utah, Boston and Toronto to among those with strong interest. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 30, 2025

Here's what TSN's Pierre LeBrun wrote Sunday on X about Marchand:

"Several teams including Boston and Toronto hope to talk to (Marchand) come Tuesday when the market opens, if he doesn’t re-sign with the Cup champs. The Bruins would certainly be open to bringing him back. But again, perhaps Marchand re-signs in Florida."

The Bruins weren't able to work out an extension with Marchand before the trade deadline, and as a result, they traded him to the Florida Panthers for a conditional 2027 second-round pick, which was upgraded to a first-round pick after the two conditions were met.

Marchand was a perfect fit with the Panthers and was arguably their best player in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs -- a run that ended with Florida winning its second consecutive championship. The Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers in a six-game Stanley Cup Final.

Marchand scored six goals in the Cup Final, and he tallied 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 23 playoff games for the Panthers overall.

The Panthers re-signed center Sam Bennett to an eight-year, $64 million contract last week. Marchand and defenseman Aaron Ekblad are Florida's two most notable free agents remaining.

The Bruins ranked as one of the worst offensive teams in the league last season, and they were the fourth-lowest scoring team after the trade deadline. Marchand is still a legitimate top-six forward who can score 25-30 goals if healthy for a full season. Bringing him back would make a lot of sense.