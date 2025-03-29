Barkov very much enjoyed Marchand's Panthers debut: ‘It was awesome'

Brad Marchand played in the 1,091st game of his NHL career on Friday night. That's not a milestone number, but it's noteworthy because it was the first time he took the ice for a team not named the Boston Bruins.

The 36-year-old left wing was traded from the Bruins to the Florida Panthers not long before the March 7 NHL trade deadline. He was injured at the time of the trade and missed several weeks, but he made his debut for the defending Stanley Cup champions Friday and helped lead them to a 2-1 overtime victory against the Utah Hockey Club at home.

Marchand tallied four shots on net and picked up the primary assist on Sam Bennett's game-winning goal in OT.

Marchy to Benny, it’s a Cats thing 😻 pic.twitter.com/5bCRAnh4p5 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 29, 2025

It was a weird sight for Bruins fans to see Marchand put on the sweater of a different team after he spent the first 15-plus seasons of his career in Boston.

It had to have been weird for some of the Panthers players, too, many of whom played against Marchand in several intense Stanley Cup Playoff games versus the Bruins over the last two seasons.

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov was seen laughing on the bench next to Marchand during a stoppage in play Friday night. He explained the interaction postgame to Panthers rinkside reporter Katie Engelson:

“I realized I heard this many times from one Boston player, but now I hear this from my own teammate," Barkov said. "…When they announced Marchand in the starting lineup, you're just sitting there and thinking, is this real? You just battled against him, and now, all of a sudden, you're his teammate. It’s crazy, but it was awesome.”

Barkov told me the smile on his face was because of a chirp Marchand made to an opposing player-



The Panthers entered Saturday with a 44-25-3 record (91 points) atop the Atlantic Division.

They have a great chance to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year, and having another former champ like Marchand in the mix can only help.