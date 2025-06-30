Brad Marchand staying with Panthers on six-year contract: Report

Brad Marchand isn't just staying with the Florida Panthers, he is committing to the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs for six more years.

Yes, you read that right.

The 37-year-old veteran is "closing in on" a six-year contract worth just under $32 million with the Panthers, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Monday. The salary cap hit will be less than $5.5 million, which is pretty good value for Florida.

If Marchand plays out this entire contract, he'll be 43 years old when it expires.

Hearing Brad Marchand is closing in on a six-year extension in Florida...just under $32M is the total.



The Panthers pulled it off. Verrrrrrrrrrry impressive — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 30, 2025

Marchand spent 15-plus seasons with the Boston Bruins before they dealt him to the Panthers at the trade deadline in March.

He made a seamless transition to the Panthers lineup and was arguably their best player in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He tallied 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 23 postseason games, including six goals in the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers. The Panthers won the series in six games to secure back-to-back championships.

The Panthers have done a masterful job re-signing their own free agents this offseason. In addition to Marchand, Florida has kept top-six center Sam Bennett (eight years, $64 million) and star defenseman Aaron Ekblad (eight years, $48.8 million).

The Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Utah Mammoth reportedly were going to have interest in Marchand if he hit the free agent market Tuesday, but now those teams will have to pursue other options.