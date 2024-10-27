Marchand denies report that he's ‘getting closer' to contract extension

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is not signed beyond the 2024-25 NHL season, but Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday night that the two sides are "getting closer" to an extension.

"The word is that the Bruins and Marchand are getting closer on an extension expected to be three years," Friedman reported during the second intermission of Sportsnet's Bruins-Maple Leafs broadcast. "We'll see what happens in the next little bit, but the word is they are getting closer."

Marchand was asked about Friedman's report after the Bruins' 4-3 overtime win versus the Leafs at TD Garden, and he said it was "false".

Brad Marchand denies the report that he is close to a three-year extension.

Marchand is 36 years old and will turn 37 in May, so if he were to sign a three-year extension, it could take him to age 40 with the Bruins. A three-year extension would run through the 2027-28 season. Friedman didn't report any salary details.

Marchand is currently in the final season of an eight-year, $49 million contract ($6.125 million salary cap hit) that began in the 2017-18 campaign.

The veteran forward has had a slow start to the season with zero goals through the first eight games, but he finally found the back of the net in overtime of Friday's game against the Leafs. He has one goal and five assists through nine games.

Marchand has spent his entire career with the Bruins since making his debut during the 2009-10 season. He ranks fifth in team history in games played (1,038) and points (935), and tied for fourth in goals (402).