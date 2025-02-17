4 Nations storylines, what's at stake in Canada-Finland, USA-Sweden games

The NHL's new 4 Nations Face-Off tournament has been a resounding success so far.

There's nothing quite like best-on-best international hockey, and Saturday's matchup between the United States and Canada was a perfect example.

The atmosphere at the Bell Centre in Montreal was electric, and the on-ice talent, speed and physicality was like a Stanley Cup Playoff game. The United States earned a thrilling 3-1 win, ending Canada's 17-game best-on-best win streak.

Each of the four nations has played two round robin games. The tournament now shifts to TD Garden in Boston for the third and final round robin games on Monday, plus Thursday's championship game. The United States has already clinched a spot in the title game. All three of the other teams -- Canada, Sweden and Finland -- still have a chance to meet Team USA in that matchup.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Monday's final round robin games at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in Boston.

Round robin standings

Here are the standings entering the final round robin games Monday in Boston.

Schedule

Canada vs. Finland at 1 p.m. ET on TNT (USA) and Sportsnet (Canada)

Sweden vs. United States at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN (USA) and Sportsnet (Canada)

What's at stake/clinching scenarios

The United States, as a result of its regulation win over Canada on Saturday in Montreal, has already clinched first place in the standings and a berth in the championship game Thursday at TD Garden.

Canada advances to the final if it beats Finland in regulation, or it defeats Finland in overtime or a shootout and the USA-Sweden game doesn't end with a Sweden win in regulation.

Finland advances to the final if it beats Canada in regulation, or if it defeats Canada in overtime or a shootout and the USA-Sweden game doesn't end with a Sweden win in regulation.

Sweden advances to the final if it defeats Team USA in regulation and the Canada-Finland game goes to overtime or a shootout.

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images Finland's Mikael Granlund scored the OT winner versus Sweden on Saturday in Montreal.

Canada-Finland storylines

-- Which goalie will start for Canada? Jordan Binnington has been in net for the first two games, and he hasn't played very well. The St. Louis Blues netminder made 23 saves on 26 shots (.885 save percentage) in a 4-3 overtime win over Sweden in the first round robin game, and then he allowed two more goals (both soft) in Saturday's regulation defeat to the United States.

Canada head coach Jon Cooper did not name a starting goalie for Monday during his Sunday press conference. If Binnington doesn't get the nod, Vegas Golden Knights netminder Adin Hill is the next best option.

-- Canadian defenseman Cale Makar missed Saturday's loss to the United States due to injury, and his absence was definitely felt as Canada struggled to beat Team USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Makar is one of the top 10 players in the league. He leads all defensemen in goals (22) and points (63). He's a generational talent.

Makar told reporters Sunday, "I’m going to do everything I can to play (Monday)." If he does play, it's a massive boost for Canada.

-- Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen will start for Finland against Canada. He made 21 saves on 24 shots in Finland's overtime victory versus Sweden on Saturday.

USA-Sweden storylines

-- Sweden will know before puck drop if it has a chance to reach the final. If there's still a path, expect a motivated group of Swedish players against a U.S. squad with nothing at stake.

-- Four United States players will be representing their country in their home state of Massachusetts -- Jack Eichel (North Chelmsford), Matt Boldy (Millis), Chris Kreider (Boxford) and Noah Hanifin (Norwood).

Matthew Tkachuk's status

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk helped set a physical tone for the United States in its win over Canada, but he did not play in the last 12:36 of the third period due to a lower-body injury.

U.S. head coach Mike Sullivan didn't have much of an update when speaking to reporters Sunday. Tkachuk said postgame Saturday that he had "no concern." But with the United States having nothing to play for Monday versus Sweden, it doesn't make much sense to play Tkachuk and risk further injury.

If Tkachuk doesn't play, New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider could enter the lineup.