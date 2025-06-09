The Boston Bruins need a top-six center who can be a franchise player for a long time. And with the No. 7 overall pick in a 2025 NHL Draft class that's loaded with quality centers, now is a good time to find that kind of building block.

In fact, it's possible we could see six or seven centers taken in the first 10 picks of the first round.

One player who could be available when the Bruins are on the clock is Brady Martin of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League. He tallied 72 points (33 goals, 39 assists) in 57 games this past season, a major improvement from the 28 points in 52 games he posted in 2023-24.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Several NHL teams took Martin out to dinner last week during the NHL Draft Combine in Buffalo, and the Bruins were among them, he told reporters on Friday. Martin said he had dinner with the Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators and Utah Mammoth as well.

Martin has an impressive two-way skill set and sets a physical tone each shift. His playmaking skills are very strong, and he has the kind of shot release/power to be an effective goal scorer.

The combination of high-end offensive ability and defensive responsibility would likely make him a good fit with the Bruins -- an organization that really values a 200-foot game.

Which prospects, in addition to Martin, should the Bruins consider at No. 7? Here's a roundup of predictions from recent expert mock drafts.

Scott Wheeler, The Athletic: Brady Martin, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

"If Martin doesn't go in the 4-6 range, the sense I get is that he doesn't get past the Bruins. If he does go in the 4-6 range, I think that could mean Hagens surprises a little and gets here, or they pivot to O'Brien. They're probably the start of where Roger McQueen gets consideration as well."

Corey Pronman, The Athletic: Brady Martin, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

"Martin brings an intense, physical two-way game while also having an excellent skill level. He is a potential top-two-line center that Boston desperately craves and plays the way the Bruins like."

The Bruins will pick in the top 10 for the first time since 2011, and could target O'Brien, who elevated his game during the second half of the season with his poise, vision, playmaking ability, and willingness to play hard all 200 feet. The 17-year-old can slow the game down in the offensive zone and find scoring opportunities for himself or his teammates, can check other teams' top players and play in all situations.

"The right-handed power forward (6-3, 208) has a proven scoring touch, leading Brampton with 61 assists, 98 points and 29 power-play points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 57 games while serving as captain. Boston certainly could use a powerful forward with game-breaking potential and Martone, who has been compared to Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry, fits the bill."

Tab Bamford, Bleacher Nation: Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford (OHL)

"O’Brien’s stock continues to climb; he’s gone from a guy in the early teens to being a clear-cut top-ten prospect with potential to slide all the way into the top five. The Bruins desperately need to add depth down the middle, and will have options here. I’m leaning O’Brien. Boston moved back two spots in the draft in the lottery, which actually makes O’Brien a more comfortable pick. They still need a new head coach, though."

Tankathon: Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford (OHL)

(No explanation provided)