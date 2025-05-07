2025 NHL mock draft roundup: Which player should Bruins take at No. 7?

The Boston Bruins entered Monday's NHL Draft Lottery with the fifth-best chance to win the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. But luck was not on the Bruins' side.

In fact, they slid down to the No. 7 pick, which was the worst-case scenario for the Original Six franchise.

This outcome makes Bruins general manager Don Sweeney's job a little tougher. Does he keep this pick and bolster one of the league's worst prospect pools, or does it make more sense to look for a potential trade involving an established veteran?

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

If the Bruins do keep the pick, it would be wise to target a center.

The Bruins badly need a top-six center. They don't really have one at any level of their organization. Sure, Elias Lindholm has played like a top-six center at times in his career, but he performed more like a No. 3 during his first season in Boston.

The Bruins still haven't found legitimate replacements for recently retired centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Having the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft gives Boston a chance to find that player.

Which players should the Bruins target with the No. 7 pick in Round 1?

Here's a roundup of predictions (with analysis, if given) from post-draft lottery mock drafts.

Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet: Jackson Smith, D, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

"This might be a little aggressive for this spot, but when looking at Boston’s pool, they do have a decent set of forwards on the way. That depth in their system is not evident on the blue line, so they take a risk with Smith, who plays a two-way game with great skating ability and the potential to add to his offensive profile."

Fluto Shinzawa, The Athletic: Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford (OHL)

"The Bruins need skill in a big way at every position, but especially at center. The right-shot O’Brien checks multiple boxes as the Bruins rebuild around David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy. No. 7 will be the highest selection since 2010, when the Bruins took Tyler Seguin second after Taylor Hall."

"Martone (6-3, 208) brings a physical, offensive game that's been compared to Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry. Martone had the maturity to become Brampton's captain as an 18-year-old. His decision-making with the puck, ability to use his body to hold off defenders and high hockey IQ also stand out, and he's worked hard to improve his skating."

Cory Woodroof, For The Win: Roger McQueen, C, Brandon (WHL)

"The Bruins need more offense, and McQueen has a high ceiling. He could technically go higher than this in the top 10, and he could fall altogether. However, Boston takes him here and hopes he can pad the scoresheet for years to come. We know the fans at TD Garden would love to see a guy like McQueen in a Boston uniform."

Julia Stumbaugh, Bleacher Report: Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton (QMJHL)