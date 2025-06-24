2025 NHL mock draft roundup: Final No. 7 pick predictions for Bruins

The 2025 NHL Draft is of the utmost importance to the Boston Bruins.

They have the No. 7 overall pick -- their highest first-round selection since 2011. If the Bruins keep the pick and don't trade it, the position they need to target is center.

The Bruins were lucky to have a top-tier center tandem in Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci for well over a decade. The franchise has been unable to draft a worthy replacement for either player, but that drought could end this year.

The 2025 draft class is loaded with quality centers. We might even see seven of them taken in the top 10 picks.

A talented wing such as Porter Martone or Victor Eklund could be enticing, but the Bruins desperately need a top-six center, and given how expensive that kind of player is to acquire via trade or free agency, the most effective way to get one is through the draft.

Which players should the Bruins consider with the No. 7 pick? Here's a roundup of projections from recent expert mock drafts, including our own.

Nick Goss, NBC Sports Boston: Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford (OHL)

"It's no secret the Bruins need a center. They haven't drafted well at that position for a long time. Luckily for the B's, they have a top 10 pick (their first since 2011) in a draft that's loaded with quality centers.

O'Brien is the best center available at this point in Round 1. He has a really strong two-way skill set with the high-end offensive talent to consistently create scoring chances for himself and teammates. He tallied 66 assists in 66 games for Brantford last season."

Corey Pronman, The Athletic: Roger McQueen, C, Brandon (WHL)

"Despite their needs, I don't think Boston is as hard pressed to take a center here as the organizations in front of them, in part because six centers in a row just got picked. I could see the Bruins lean toward winger Martone or defenseman Radim Mrtka for that reason but it wouldn't surprise me as well if they took another center. McQueen, O'Brien and Hagens would all be possible fits here."

Scott Wheeler, The Athletic: James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

"Everyone I've talked to in the last week or so seems to think O'Brien/Martin/Hagens don't get past the Flyers and Bruins at 6-7, and yet one of the top eight guys has to go outside the top seven. I've also heard the Bruins have looked into moving up. I do think it's interesting that the Flyers and Bruins seem to like the same three guys and pick back-to-back, though, and Hagens just makes so much sense for the Bruins as that high-end piece to build around if he's there."

Lyle Richardson, Bleacher Report: Victor Eklund, RW, Djurgarden (Sweden)

"With only one natural right wing among their top 15 prospects, the Boston Bruins could use this opportunity to address that particular need. They could turn to Victor Eklund of the SHL's Djurgårdens IF. NHL Central Scouting ranked him No. 2 among international skaters.

"Eklund is the younger brother of San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund. The 5'11”, 170-pound Swede had 31 points in 42 games this season for Djurgårdens' HockeyAllsvenskan squad, helping them earn promotion to the SHL alongside teammate and fellow NHL prospect Anton Frondell.

"NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale considers him to be the second-best right wing in this year's draft. Corey Pronman praised Eklund's speed and creativity, while Steven Ellis cited his playmaking and excellent shot. Eklund will likely spend next season with Djurgårdens IF, where he'll garner valuable experience against SHL talent. He has the potential to become a top-six right wing for the Bruins."

Alex Daugherty, The Tennessean: Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford (OHL)

"The Bruins need to reload up the middle and O'Brien has the potential to be a top-six center that can lead the way. He had 98 points in 66 games with the Bulldogs last season."

Sam Russell, Bleacher Nation: Brady Martin, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

"Martin is an accomplished two-way player and has solid defensive instincts. His game doesn’t involve any unnecessary risks and is good at cutting passing lanes in the neutral zone."