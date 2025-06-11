2025 NHL Draft: Full list of Bruins picks in all seven rounds

The Boston Bruins are loaded with valuable picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, giving them a great opportunity to bolster one of the league's worst prospect pools with some high-end talent.

After finishing with the fifth-worst record in the league this past season, the Bruins landed the No. 7 overall pick in the draft lottery. It's the first top-10 pick for the Bruins since 2011 when they selected No. 9 overall (Dougie Hamilton) to complete the Phil Kessel trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Bruins traded their 2025 second-round pick two years ago when they acquired Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. But after making a bunch of moves at the 2025 trade deadline, Boston acquired two second-rounders for this draft. The B's also own one pick in each of the remaining five rounds for a total of eight selections overall.

It remains to be seen whether the Bruins will keep all of these 2025 picks or trade any of them.

The last time the Bruins made a first-round pick in back-to-back years was 2016 and 2017. The last time they picked in the first and second rounds of the same draft was 2017. Boston has not made multiple second-round picks in the same draft since 2015.

It'll be fascinating to see how Bruins general manager Don Sweeney manages his team's draft capital.

"It's always going to be what's best for the organization. We're in a unique position this year drafting in the top 10," Sweeney said at a press conference Tuesday when asked about his team's draft picks. "We haven't been there for a significant amount of time. We're excited about that. We have two second-round picks. Two first-round picks the following year. We've been an aggressive organization. Whether you want to point out fault in regards to trying to win and accomplish the ultimate goal, that's what we're here for.

"We will use the draft capital and try to improve our hockey club this year and moving forward in every capacity possible. It might be making the selection, but it won't mean that we aren't having conversations that say, ‘How do we improve our hockey club today and moving forward?’”

Here's a list of all the Bruins' picks in the 2025 draft (updated as of June 11, via Tankathon).

First round : No. 7 overall

