What Bruins fans need to know about 2025 first-round pick James Hagens

The Boston Bruins entered the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday night with the No. 7 overall pick and a huge need to bolster the center position in their prospect pool.

They achieved that objective with the selection of Boston College star James Hagens. He played very well for the Eagles last season and tallied 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games.

Hagens was the No. 1 rated prospect in some experts' 2025 draft class rankings before the 2024-25 season. So how did he fall to the Bruins at No. 7?

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

That slide can be attributed to a few minor factors, including his lack of size (5-foot-11 and 177 pounds). He also didn't dominate offensively at the level that some experts had projected. That said, Hagens did score at a point-per-game rate for BC and displayed a phenomenal offensive skill set all season.

Hagens is an elite playmaker with a high hockey IQ and great vision. He skates very well and consistently creates scoring chances for himself and teammates. He also scored some clutch goals for BC last season and isn't afraid of high-pressure moments.

His skill set and size are pretty similar to New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes.

The Bruins were one of the league's worst offensive teams last season. They ranked 21st in goals scored, 29th in shots on net, 27th in scoring chances, 31st in high-danger chances and 29th in power play percentage at even strength.

Drafting a player of Hagens' caliber is a huge step forward in Boston's journey toward becoming a more dangerous offensive team. He has the potential to be a No. 1 center at the NHL level, which the B's desperately need.

The Bruins currently have six more picks in the 2025 draft, including two in the second round.

Rounds two through seven will take place Saturday beginning at noon ET.