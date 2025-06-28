2025 NHL Draft grades roundup: How experts rate Bruins' James Hagens pick

If someone told you a year ago today that the Boston Bruins were going to select Boston College center James Hagens in the 2025 NHL Draft, it would have been easy to assume that the B's had the No. 1 pick.

But the Bruins were lucky enough to land the Eagles star with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of Friday's draft in Los Angeles.

Hagens tallied 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games for BC last season. Even though a point-per-game scoring rate as an 18-year-old in Hockey East is pretty impressive, Hagens didn't dominate at the level of other recent high draft picks from college, including 2024 No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini. Hagens' lack of size at 5-foot-11 also might have factored into his draft slide.

But there's no doubting his offensive talents. Hagens is an elite playmaker, an excellent skater and an underrated goal scorer. He's been a first-line player at every level he's played, and he certainly has the potential to fill that role at the NHL level someday.

“You look back at James' track record, he's been a prolific point producer,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters Friday night.

What did the experts think of the Bruins taking Hagens at No. 7 overall? Here's a roundup of grades.

"The Bruins had a clear need for high-end talent in their farm system and a pressing need for top center talent. In Hagens, they address both. He’s an electric skater, puck handler and passer. He becomes the clear top young talent in their organization, and despite how he’s been picked apart at times for his size and physicality, he projects as a potential top-line forward." -- Corey Pronman

USA TODAY Sports: A

"It wasn't that long ago when Hagens was considered the top prospect in this draft class. Despite his small size, Hagens has incredible skill and will likely end up as one of the better centers of this draft due to his creative and explosive play. This definitely feels like a steal for Boston, that's for sure." -- Mary Clarke

"This is a huge win for the Boston Bruins who, let's face it, have not done a great job drafting in recent years. The Bruins are also in the middle of a rebuild (retool, whatever you want to call it), and having a brilliant facilitator like Hagens as a piece of that is a big step forward. You can trust him anywhere on the ice. Boston needs that.

"Although Porter Martone's potential and high ceiling got him our third spot over Hagens, I feel more confident that Hagens will reach his ceiling. He was the consensus No. 1 last summer, but being No. 4 on our board is not a slight on him, just commentary on how much impressive work we've seen from the three players ahead of him this season. He's going to be an excellent player with development and time." -- Hannah Stuart