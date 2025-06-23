The Boston Bruins were represented by a pair of fans at the Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup celebration in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

Chrissy and Lexi Hansen, a mother-daughter duo, came to the parade to support former Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

"He's our favorite player," Chrissy said of the former Bruins captain. "Like we said, we weren't mad that he came here, we were just happy that he was able to help another team move forward."

"If anyone deserves it, it's him," said Lexi, who flew from Boston to see the conference-rival Panthers celebrate their latest triumph.

"He hasn't won since 2011, the Bruins did him dirty and I'm glad that he got to come here and even though they're our rivals, he deserved it more than anyone, so I'm very happy for him and the team."

Chrissy said they decided to make the trip to the Sunshine State after Marchand scored a goal during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final against the Edmonton Oilers.

Marchand was the captain of the Bruins before he was shipped in March to the Panthers in a last-second deal at the NHL trade deadline.

The 36-year-old Marchand played his entire career in Boston before this spring. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Florida Panthers clinched their second consecutive Stanley Cup after defeating the Oilers 5-1 in Game 6.