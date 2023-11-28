Blackhawks terminating Corey Perry's contract over ‘unacceptable' conduct

The Chicago Blackhawks are placing forward Corey Perry on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. His contract will be terminated, effective immediately.

The Blackhawks released this statement on Tuesday afternoon:

"After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.

"As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately."

Perry was an unexpected healthy scratch in Columbus on Wednesday, Nov. 22, with the team calling it an "organizational decision." He was slated to play after participating in the team's morning skate.

On Saturday morning, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson held a media availability to address Perry's status and said "he's away from the team and will remain so for the foreseeable future." He clarified the decision to hold out Perry is "coming from the organization's end" and "that's all I'm able to provide."

Perry's agent Pat Morris of Newport Sports Management released a statement later in the day on behalf of his client, stating: "Corey Perry has stepped away from the Chicago Blackhawks to attend to personal matters. Corey and his family appreciate privacy at this time."

Perry, 38, was tied for third on the Blackhawks in goals (four) and points (nine) prior to his absence. He was also part of the leadership group as one of four alternate captains.

Davidson is scheduled to meet with the media at 4 p.m. CT on Tuesday.