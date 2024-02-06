Blackhawks to host Blues in 2025 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Blackhawks will host the 2025 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, where they will square off with the St. Louis Blues, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago.

It will be the seventh outdoor game for the Blackhawks, who lead the NHL in that department. Four of them have been in the Winter Classic and the other two were Stadium Series games.

With the Connor Bedard era in full swing, the Blackhawks will fittingly return to Wrigley Field, where they held their first Winter Classic game on Jan. 1, 2009. They lost 6-4 to their arch rival Detroit Red Wings, but the signature event put Chicago on the map as a top hockey market.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It's the first time since Jan. 1, 2019, that the Blackhawks are appearing in an outdoor game. They own a 1-5-0 record over those six outdoor games.

This story will be updated...