How to watch the Stanley Cup Final: Schedule, broadcast info, history

Ladies and gentlemen, the Stanley Cup!
The most iconic trophy in sports will soon be making its way to the ice. The NHL conference finals are nearing a conclusion, setting the stage for the Stanley Cup Final.
Either the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars or Edmonton Oilers will raise the Cup as the 2024 league champion.
Might the Rangers end the Presidents' Trophy curse, with the best regular season team having failed to win the Cup since the 2012-2013 Chicago Blackhawks?
Will the Panthers advance to a second straight Final seeking their first Cup?
Can the Stars and NBA's Dallas Mavericks chase titles in the same building at the same time?
Can the Canucks end the Stanley Cup drought in Canada, becoming the first team from the country to win the championship since the 1993 Montreal Canadians?
We'll soon find out. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.
When does the Stanley Cup Final start?
The Stanley Cup Final will start on Saturday, June 8.
What is the Stanley Cup Final schedule?
Here is the full reported schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final: (* - if necessary)
- Game 1 – Saturday, June 8
- Game 2 – Monday, June 10
- Game 3 – Thursday, June 13
- Game 4 – Saturday, June 15
- Game 5* – Tuesday, June 18
- Game 6* – Friday, June 21
- Game 7* – Monday, June 24
What channel is the Stanley Cup Final on?
The 2024 Stanley Cup Final will air on ESPN.
How to stream the Stanley Cup Final
The 2024 Stanley Cup Final can be streamed on the ESPN app and ESPN+.
Which team has home-ice advantage in the Stanley Cup Final?
The Stanley Cup Final team with the best regular season record is awarded home-ice advantage in the series.
The New York Rangers had the best record in the league with 114 points. The Dallas Stars had 113 points, and the Florida Panthers finished with 110 points. The Edmonton Oilers, who had 104 points, will not have home-ice if they advance to the 2024 Final.
Who won the Stanley Cup last season?
The Vegas Golden Knights won the 2023 Stanley Cup, defeating the Florida Panthers in five games, giving the team a championship in just its sixth season in the NHL.
Here are the most recent Stanley Cup champions:
- 2023: Vegas Golden Knights
- 2022: Colorado Avalanche,
- 2021: Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2020: Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2019: St. Louis Blues
- 2018: Washington Capitals
- 2017: Pittsburgh Penguins
- 2016: Pittsburgh Penguins
- 2015: Chicago Blackhawks
- 2014: Los Angeles Kings
- 2013: Chicago Blackhawks
- 2012: Los Angeles Kings
- 2011: Boston Bruins
- 2010: Chicago Blackhawks
- 2009: Pittsburgh Penguins
- 2008: Detroit Red Wings
- 2007: Anaheim Ducks
- 2006: Carolina Hurricanes
- 2005: N/A (NHL lockout)
- 2004: Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2003: New Jersey Devils
- 2002: Detroit Red Wings
- 2001: Colorado Avalanche
- 2000: New Jersey Devils
- 1999: Dallas Stars
- 1998: Detroit Red Wings
- 1997: Detroit Red Wings
- 1996: Colorado Avalanche
- 1995: New Jersey Devils
- 1994: New York Rangers
- 1993: Montreal Canadiens
- 1992: Pittsburgh Penguins
- 1991: Pittsburgh Penguins
- 1990: Edmonton Oilers