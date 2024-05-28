How to watch the Stanley Cup Final: Schedule, broadcast info, history

Craig Campbell, left, and Phil Pritchard, The Keepers of the Stanley Cup, bring the Stanley Cup onto the ice after Game Five of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Stanley Cup!

The most iconic trophy in sports will soon be making its way to the ice. The NHL conference finals are nearing a conclusion, setting the stage for the Stanley Cup Final.

Either the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars or Edmonton Oilers will raise the Cup as the 2024 league champion.

Might the Rangers end the Presidents' Trophy curse, with the best regular season team having failed to win the Cup since the 2012-2013 Chicago Blackhawks?

Will the Panthers advance to a second straight Final seeking their first Cup?

Can the Stars and NBA's Dallas Mavericks chase titles in the same building at the same time?

Can the Canucks end the Stanley Cup drought in Canada, becoming the first team from the country to win the championship since the 1993 Montreal Canadians?

We'll soon find out. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

When does the Stanley Cup Final start?

The Stanley Cup Final will start on Saturday, June 8.

What is the Stanley Cup Final schedule?

Here is the full reported schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final: (* - if necessary)

Game 1 – Saturday, June 8

Game 2 – Monday, June 10

Game 3 – Thursday, June 13

Game 4 – Saturday, June 15

Game 5* – Tuesday, June 18

Game 6* – Friday, June 21

Game 7* – Monday, June 24

What channel is the Stanley Cup Final on?

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final will air on ESPN.

How to stream the Stanley Cup Final

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final can be streamed on the ESPN app and ESPN+.

Which team has home-ice advantage in the Stanley Cup Final?

The Stanley Cup Final team with the best regular season record is awarded home-ice advantage in the series.

The New York Rangers had the best record in the league with 114 points. The Dallas Stars had 113 points, and the Florida Panthers finished with 110 points. The Edmonton Oilers, who had 104 points, will not have home-ice if they advance to the 2024 Final.

Who won the Stanley Cup last season?

The Vegas Golden Knights won the 2023 Stanley Cup, defeating the Florida Panthers in five games, giving the team a championship in just its sixth season in the NHL.

Here are the most recent Stanley Cup champions:

2023: Vegas Golden Knights

2022: Colorado Avalanche,

2021: Tampa Bay Lightning

2020: Tampa Bay Lightning

2019: St. Louis Blues

2018: Washington Capitals

2017: Pittsburgh Penguins

2016: Pittsburgh Penguins

2015: Chicago Blackhawks

2014: Los Angeles Kings

2013: Chicago Blackhawks

2012: Los Angeles Kings

2011: Boston Bruins

2010: Chicago Blackhawks

2009: Pittsburgh Penguins

2008: Detroit Red Wings

2007: Anaheim Ducks

2006: Carolina Hurricanes

2005: N/A (NHL lockout)

2004: Tampa Bay Lightning

2003: New Jersey Devils

2002: Detroit Red Wings

2001: Colorado Avalanche

2000: New Jersey Devils

1999: Dallas Stars

1998: Detroit Red Wings

1997: Detroit Red Wings

1996: Colorado Avalanche

1995: New Jersey Devils

1994: New York Rangers

1993: Montreal Canadiens

1992: Pittsburgh Penguins

1991: Pittsburgh Penguins

1990: Edmonton Oilers

