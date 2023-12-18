Who is playing in NFL's Week 16? Here's the full schedule

Christmas weekend couldn't be coming at a better time.

Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season will continue to deliver high-stakes matchups as the postseason inches closer.

First up on Thursday is the New Orleans Saints at the Los Angeles Rams, two 7-7 teams looking to one up the other in the NFC.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Then there are two games on Saturday. The Cincinnati Bengals will be at the Pittsburgh Steelers in a key AFC North battle on NBC while the Buffalo Bills will be at the Brandon Staley-less Los Angeles Chargers on Peacock.

The early slate on Sunday will feature six games, chief among them being the Cleveland Browns at the Houston Texans.

The late window, which has three games, will see the Dallas Cowboys at the Miami Dolphins, two teams who have struggled in big games.

Sunday Night Football will have the New England Patriots at the Denver Broncos, with the latter looking to right the ship in the AFC race.

There will be three games on Monday, with the night game between the Baltimore Ravens at the San Francisco 49ers serving as the primary draw in a matchup of the two No. 1 seeds.

Here is the full Week 16 schedule...