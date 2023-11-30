ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 26: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills on the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium on October 26, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller after his pregnant girlfriend accused him of assault Wednesday, Dallas Police confirm.

According to police, at about 11 a.m. on Nov. 29, officers were called to the 3100 block of North Harwood Street for a major disturbance.

Police said, "The preliminary investigation determined the suspect, 34-year-old Vonnie Miller, and the victim got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim."

Miller, police said, left the scene before officers arrived and an arrest warrant has been issued for assault on a pregnant person, a third-degree felony. No further details about the alleged assault were revealed.

The victim was not transported to a hospital, police said, but she was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Miller has not yet issued a statement about the allegation made by his longtime girlfriend. The couple have two children together.

Miller is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Broncos and Rams. Miller grew up in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto and played college football for Texas A&M. He was selected No. 2 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL Draft, is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team Pro Bowl selection. He signed with the Bills before the 2022 NFL season.

The Bills are on a bye week and it's unclear what Miller's status will be with the team. NFL players accused of domestic violence are normally added to the commissioner’s exempt list and are not eligible to play while the accusation is investigated.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point," the Bills said in a statement.

NBC Sports reports Miller was previously investigated for domestic violence in 2021 but was not charged.

Dallas Police said the investigation into the allegation is ongoing.

NBC 5's Newy Scruggs contributed to this report.