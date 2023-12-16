Vikings' Nick Mullens throws baffling interception vs. Bengals

CINCINNATI, OHIO – DECEMBER 16: Nick Mullens #12 of the Minnesota Vikings looks to pass the ball in the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Nick Mullens made his first start of 2023 on Saturday, but he may have already thrown the worst interception of the season.

On the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback threw a baffling pick that potentially took some points off the board.

With 31 seconds to go before halftime and Minnesota driving, Mullens was being brought down by Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill. But before Hill could get credited for a sack, Mullens threw the ball away...right into Hill's lap for a bobbled-but-caught interception.

B.J Hill with the second interception in two weeks... he is a defensive tackle 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eqk81IXrqU — NFL UK (@NFLUK) December 16, 2023

Hill, despite his position, also recorded a pick against Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew last time out in a 34-14 win.

Mullens was named the starting quarterback for Minnesota after Joshua Dobbs was benched in a 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. Mullens entered the game to replace Dobbs and completed 9 of 13 passes for 83 yards.

At halftime on Saturday with Minnesota leading 7-3, Mullens had completed 12 of 16 passes, but two of those had been picks. One at the goal line by Mike Hilton and this one by Hill.