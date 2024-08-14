Vikings' J.J. McCarthy to miss full rookie season with torn meniscus

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the full 2024 season after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Wednesday.

McCarthy underwent surgery Wednesday morning that required a full repair, ending his chances of taking the field in 2024.

Coach O'Connell gives update on J.J. pic.twitter.com/88OcZ6g1DV — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 14, 2024

The Vikings traded up one spot in the 2024 NFL Draft to take McCarthy No. 10 overall after the signal-caller won a national championship with Michigan.

McCarthy made his preseason debut with the Vikings on Saturday, going 11-for-17 with 188 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

With longtime Vikings starter Kirk Cousins joining the Atlanta Falcons, Sam Darnold is now in line to be Minnesota's QB1 after signing a one-year, $10 million deal in March.

The former No. 3 overall draft pick of the New York Jets is now on his fourth NFL team following stints with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. He completed 28 of 46 passes in 2023 with San Francisco and lost his only start in Week 18, which came after the team had clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed.