Vikings first-round pick Jordan Addison cited for driving 140 mph

Minnesota Vikings rookie wideout Jordan Addison was pulled over by authorities in the early hours of Thursday morning for allegedly driving 85 mph over the speed limit.

Addison was clocked driving a Lamborghini at 140 mph on Interstate 94 in Minnesota shortly after 3 a.m., according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol (via NBC affiliate KARE 11). The stretch of the interstate that Addison was allegedly speeding in has a 55 mph speed limit.

Addison was cited for speed and reckless driving, per the incident report.

The Vikings released the following statement: "We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information."

Driving over 100 mph in the state of Minnesota can result in a six-month license suspension, according to KARE 11. A maximum $2,5000 fine and a jail sentence of up to one year are also possible.

Addison, 21, was picked 23rd overall by the Vikings in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played two seasons at Pitt before transferring to USC for the 2023 season, where he put up 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns.

The traffic incident came just days before Addison is due to report to his first NFL training camp on Sunday.