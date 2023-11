Travis Kelce was asked if he's ‘in love' with Taylor Swift. Watch his response

Is it a love story?

The Kansas City Chiefs are in Germany ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Miami Dolphins. But tight end Travis Kelce still couldn't escape questions about his rumored romance with Taylor Swift.

At a press conference featuring multiple Chiefs players on Friday, Kelce was asked about the "latest status" of his relationship with Swift.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"The latest status is I got to see her last week," Kelce replied. "That's the latest status right there."

The two-time Super Bowl champion was then asked a follow-up of whether he's "in love" with the 12-time Grammy winner.

"I'm gonna keep my personal relationship personal," he answered.

Speculation of a romance between the two began when Swift attended the Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24 and sat in the same suite as Kelce's mother, Donna. After the game, Kelce and Swift were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium together.

Swift has since attended three more Chiefs games, most recently taking in Kansas City's home victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22 alongside Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kelce and Swift also both made surprise cameos on the Oct. 14 season debut of "Saturday Night Live" before attending the show's after-party together. They then stepped out for dinner in New York City the following night.

Live from New York, it's Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! The "Karma" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player both made surprise cameos on "Saturday Night Live." Kelce made an appearance at the end of a sketch that poked fun at how the NFL is responding to his rumored relationship with Swift. Meanwhile, the "Lover" songstress introduced her pal Ice Spice's second performance of the night. Following their cameos, the two were spotted holding hands as they made their way to a "SNL" after-party.

Kelce wouldn't say whether Swift will be at Sunday's international NFL game.

"I think when I mention her and everybody knows she's at the game, the Vegas over/under on my catches goes up and down, the spread goes up and down," Kelce quipped. "I don't want to mess with any of that stuff so I'm just gonna keep it to myself."

The eight-time Pro Bowler has performed better statistically when Swift is in the crowd compared to when she's not. With Swift in attendance, Kelce has averaged 108 yards over four games. In the three contests she hasn't been at, he's averaged 50.3 yards.

Swift's "Eras Tour" is set to resume in Argentina on Thursday, which has left some doubt over whether she will be at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt to cheer on Kelce.