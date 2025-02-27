Travis Hunter is in Indianapolis, but the two-way star will not participate in workouts at the NFL combine.

The Heisman Trophy winner shared that news with reporters Thursday during his media session.

Hunter, who played both wide receiver and cornerback at Colorado, sees himself as a unique talent -- worthy of the No. 1 overall pick.

"They say nobody has ever done it (played both ways in the NFL), for real, the way I do it, but I tell them I’m just different. I’m a different person," Hunter told reporters. "I’ve been doing it for a long time, so I feel like I can keep doing it."

While many teams have said they prefer him as a cornerback, many executives and coaches that have spoken this week have emphasized that it will be advantageous to use Hunter in a variety of ways. Hunter sees himself as a full-time two-way player, though, rather than just a gimmick receiver with select play packages.

"I’m going to play both," he said. "That’s not my job to figure it out. I like to play both sides of the ball. If they give me the opportunity to play both sides of the ball, I’m going to play both sides of the ball."

Last season, Hunter played 688 snaps on defense and 672 snaps on offense -- winning awards for the best college player (Heisman Trophy and Walter Camp Award), best defensive player (Chuck Bednarik Award) and best wide receiver (Fred Biletnikoff Award). With those accolades, Hunter sees himself as the player that should be selected first in April.

"Super important (to go No.1 overall)," Hunter said. "That was one of my dreams to go No. 1 and be the best I can be."

The Tennessee Titans currently hold the No. 1 overall pick, with the top-five being rounded out by the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars. Aside from Hunter, other players in consideration at the top of the board include Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

