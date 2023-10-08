Texans QB C.J. Stroud breaks impressive NFL record vs. Falcons

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is off to a record-setting start to his NFL career.

Stroud broke Dallas Cowboys signal caller Dak Prescott's record for the most pass attempts without an interception to open a career.

The No. 2 overall pick entered Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with 151 interception-less pass attempts on the season. And he wasn't picked off on his first 26 passes in Atlanta to surpass Prescott's record of 176, which was set in 2016.

177 from CJ7️⃣



History made 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X7l8lc4auz — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 8, 2023

Stroud finished the afternoon without an interception, going 20 of 35 for 249 yards and one touchdown. His interception-less streak now sits at 186 pass attempts.

The Ohio State product engineered a go-ahead touchdown drive late against Atlanta, hitting tight end Dalton Schultz for an 18-yard touchdown inside the final two minutes.

But Houston couldn't hold on for the victory, with the Falcons winning 21-19 on a walk-off field goal.

In addition to protecting the football as a passer, Stroud has been putting up strong numbers, too. Stroud, who turned 22 on Tuesday, posted 1,212 yards and six touchdowns with a 62.3 completion percentage through his first four starts.