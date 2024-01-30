49ers-Chiefs ticket prices are most expensive in Super Bowl history

The 49ers will make their eighth Super Bowl appearance as they prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and fans looking to attend the big game can expect to pay a hefty price.

Tickets on at least one secondary-market site reached historic numbers Monday, displaying the most expensive ticket prices in Super Bowl history (h/t The Associated Press).

The average price on TickPick was $9,815 on Monday morning -- nearly double the final average price of $5,795 for last year's game between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Despite concerns about whether Sin City could lure sports fans to the Entertainment Capital of the World, it's becoming clear that fans aren't backing away from the bright lights in the desert.

“Location has always impacted demand for a Super Bowl, but Vegas takes things to a whole other level,” TickPick co-CEO Brett Goldberg said in a statement to The Associated Press. “It’s already the entertainment capital of the world, and could very well become the sports capital of the world after the Super Bowl.

“With both teams having made at least one Super Bowl appearance in the past five years, we would typically expect there to be slight fatigue from fans, in turn causing prices to dip. Instead, we’re seeing demand hit record highs and a big driver being that fans want to experience their team winning a Super Bowl in Vegas.”

It also is more than the previous record price of $7,046 for the 2021 game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. between the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chiefs. COVID-19 restrictions allowed the stadium to be just at 33 percent capacity, which increased the demand for each ticket.

TickPick's most expensive non-COVID Super Bowl was the year prior when the 49ers and Chiefs -- once again -- came face to face in 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., with an average price of $6,370.

After a remarkable 34-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, the 49ers are heading to Super Bowl LVIII to face the AFC-champion Chiefs. San Francisco's 31-20 loss to Kansas City in 2020 still stings many in its current locker room.

Both the 49ers and Chiefs won their respective conference championships Sunday, with Kansas City sending NFL MVP favorite Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens home with a 17-10 road win.

And after consecutive come-from-behind wins in their first two NFL playoff games this postseason, the 49ers punched their ticket back to the Super Bowl for a rematch of their devastating Super Bowl LIV loss four years ago.

The 49ers Faithful is known to travel well away from Levi's Stadium, but it appears fans will have to dig deep into their pockets to support their teams in person.