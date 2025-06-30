The Pittsburgh Steelers are going all-in on former All-Pros, while the Miami Dolphins are adding a familiar face.

The two teams reportedly have agreed on a blockbuster trade that will send cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Pittsburgh, while safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick are headed to the Dolphins.

Miami had spent months looking for a Ramsey trade partner. They found one in Pittsburgh, who will now have Ramsey for one year ahead of a potential opt-out next offseason.

Ramsey, a No. 5 overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, spent the last two seasons in Miami. He was named to his seventh career Pro Bowl in 2023, but he and the Dolphins had a more disappointing 2024 season in which they missed the playoffs.

The three-time All-Pro is just the latest veteran star to join the Steelers. The franchise added quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback Darius Slay this offseason on the heels of a 10-7 season and wild card defeat to the division rival Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that the Steelers are giving Ramsey a raise that brings his 2025 salary to $26.6 million.

On the flip side of the trade, it's a homecoming for Fitzpatrick. The Dolphins selected the safety 11th overall in the 2018 draft but traded him to Pittsburgh just weeks into his second season. He went one to become a first-team All-Pro in 2019, and he returns to Miami with three All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowl selections on his resume.

Also as part of the deal, Jonnu Smith will reunite with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was the tight end's offensive coordinator and position coach years ago with the Tennessee Titans.

Ramsey, Fitzpatrick and Smith will get to face their former teams when the Dolphins visit the Steelers for Monday Night Football in Week 15.