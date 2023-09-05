Hugh Douglas, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles star and current radio personality Hugh Douglas, was one of two college students killed in a car crash in Georgia.

The deadly crash occurred on Monday. Douglas, a student at Morehouse College, as well as his roommate and friend Christion Files Jr., were both killed in the crash, the school confirmed.

Douglas was a member of the Morehouse Business Association, an AltFinance Fellow, and a Goldman Sachs Fellow, the school said in a statement. Files Jr. was a business administration major, co-captain of the Morehouse Track & Field team, media chair for the Junior Class Council and a member of the Morehouse Business Association.

Both students were members of the class of 2025.

“During these difficult times, we must come together as a community to remember and celebrate the lives of Hugh and Christion,” a Morehouse spokesperson wrote. “They leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Hugh and Christion. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly challenging time.”

Douglas’ father, also named Hugh Douglas, was a former NFL defensive end. He began his career with the New York Jets from 1995 to 1997 before playing for the Eagles from 1998 to 2002. Douglas then joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2003 before rejoining the Eagles for his final year in 2004.

Douglas was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1995, first-team All-Pro in 2000, second-team All-Pro in 2002 and a three-time Pro Bowler (2000-2002). He was also inducted in the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame.

After his retirement, Douglas began a career in broadcast, working as an on-air reporter with WTXF-TV in Philadelphia before joining the sports radio station 610 WIP as a personality. After a stint with ESPN as a studio analyst, he returned to sports talk radio, working for 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, Georgia, from 2015 to 2023. He then returned to the Philadelphia market in February of this year and is currently the co-host of "The Midday Show" on 94.1 WIP.

Douglas confirmed Tuesday morning on his radio show that his son was killed in the crash. Douglas also tweeted several photos of him with his son over the years.

NBC Philadelphia is working to gather more details on the deadly crash. Check back for updates.