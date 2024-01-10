Ranking the available NFL head coach openings in 2024

Black Monday passed, but it did not feature a dramatic day of coaches on the chopping block.

The Atlanta Falcons fired Arthur Smith late Sunday night, the Washington Commanders split ties with Ron Rivera on Monday and the Tennessee Titans surprisingly moved on from Mike Vrabel on Tuesday.

So, really, only one head coach learned his fate on Black Monday, with three other firings transpiring during the season in the Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels, Carolina Panthers' Frank Reich and Los Angeles Chargers' Brandon Staley.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

There could be more openings in the near future, but, for now, there are six teams browsing the applicant pool: the Chargers, Commanders, Falcons, Raiders, Panthers and Titans.

Let's rank the openings from least to most enticing for a potential head-coaching candidate:

6. Carolina Panthers

Each team presents various factors to consider, whether that be ownership, stability, roster, location or financial situation, among others. Carolina starts at the bottom. The ownership under David Tepper ranks low, especially considering his conduct at games. Reich was hired to build a new future with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, only to be fired 11 games into a four-year deal ... talk about not stable.

The roster situation isn't that great, either. Most of it hinges on Young's development after a rocky rookie season, though he needs better weapons and protection around him for a fair evaluation. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and outside linebacker Brian Burns are some of the marquee names overall, but that's really about it. And the Panthers' would-be No. 1 overall pick in 2024 is going to the Chicago Bears.

Carolina is scheduled to have around $40 million of cap space to work with, according to Spotrac, but it'll be tough to attract enough quality free agents.

5. Tennessee Titans

If there aren't many clear-cut upgrades available over your current head coach, you should probably just stick with your current head coach. But Vrabel's time in Tennessee ended on a sour note after he helped right the ship with bullies on both sides of the ball. Whoever comes in will have Will Levis under center as he enters his second season. His ceiling is unknown, but his rookie tape was filled with ups and downs. Like Young, he'll need much better weapons and protection to stand a chance. Derrick Henry also appears set for a split, leaving a hole at running back.

DT Jeffrey Simmons and OLB Harold Landry III are the big names defensively, but the unit needs a rehaul. The Titans will have around $77 million in cap space and the No. 7 overall pick, but the AFC South suddenly has transformed into a competitive bunch filled with young talent and the once-on-top Titans are now at the bottom looking up.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders and stability rarely go hand in hand, but interim head coach Antonio Pierce brought a fresh vibe that the players connected with rather immediately. That's extremely important for a team in dire need of an identity, so Pierce may very well be handed the job for how he fared this season. The quarterback question reigns supreme, as both Jimmy Garoppolo and now second-year Aidan O'Connell don't appear to be long-term No. 1 options. Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams headline the offense, but the latter could be dealt to pick up extra assets.

Maxx Crosby is the clear-cut headliner on defense, but the Raiders will need much more quality on that end to rise up the AFC West. They'll have around $55 million in cap space to work with and the No. 13 overall pick after ending the year strong. It's a better situation than the previous two, but they need to erase years of disappointment to finally turn the tide.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are in an awkward predicament because the roster is full of talented names, but they might not be able to retain them all. They need to clear over $35 million to be compliant with their cap space, and some key players like Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have cap hits exceeding $30 million. Not everyone can come back, with Austin Ekeler and Gerald Everett slated for free agency. And even when everyone played, they didn't resemble a playoff team. That could be due to Staley's coaching or the annual terrible injury luck besetting them, but they're points to consider.

At quarterback is Justin Herbert, who at this point has been more of an idea than the real deal. He's yet to assemble a convincing season where he's one of the clear-cut best QBs in the league, though whoever comes in could help right Herbert's path. The Chargers also have the No. 5 and No. 37 overall picks in 2024. Could we see Marvin Harrison Jr. with Herbert? And, of course, the location is a big plus.

2. Atlanta Falcons

A competent quarterback and head coach could've had Atlanta winning multiple NFC South titles in recent years. It's been that open of a division. The offense has plenty of top-end young talent in Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Tyler Allgeier and Kyle Pitts. The offensive line was one of the better units in the league, and the secondary ranked in the top 10 of several important statistics.

Atlanta will have around $38 million in cap space, which ranks in the middle of the pack. It'll have the No. 8 overall pick, but that's a tricky position to land a top-end rookie QB the franchise desperately needs. The Falcons will have to hope who they want falls to them or they can trade up and get their head coach the player of his choosing. The division should be relatively weak for at least one more season, which would keep Atlanta in fighting distance since it has many pieces in place.

1. Washington Commanders

It gets much more enticing with the Commanders, who two seasons ago were a quarterback away from fielding a sturdy team. But now, the defense has been stripped to mainly Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, while Sam Howell doesn't appear fit for the long-term role under center. Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Brian Robinson Jr. are among some intriguing skill players offensively, though the offensive line will need significant improvements as Howell was the most-sacked QB of 2023.

The Commanders, at the moment, are projected to have the most cap space in the NFL at around $86 million. If they use that wisely, along with having three of the top 40 picks in the upcoming draft (including the No. 2 overall pick), they could be a surprise team to watch next season. Former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers was also brought in to help the rebuild, and Myers sure knows a thing or two about constructing winning environments.