Randy Moss taking time away from ‘Sunday NFL Countdown' as he faces health battle

File photo: ESPN analyst Randy Moss on field before Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants game at Raymond James Stadium in November 2021.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss will be taking time away from his on-air duties at ESPN, nearly a week after disclosing that he's facing a serious health issue.

Details of Moss' health condition were not disclosed, but the ESPN football analyst discussed his situation during the Dec. 1 broadcast, where he appeared wearing glasses.

He pointedly told "all you men" to "get your blood work done and we'll work through it." Moss also shared that he was battling a heath issue in two Instagram posts.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge," according to statement ESPN released Friday. "He briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1.

"For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN's full report, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready."

Moss, 47, played in the league for 14 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

Moss' 156 touchdown catches ranks No. 2 all-time, topped only by Jerry Rice's 197. His receptions were good for 15,292 yards, fourth all-time trailing only Rice (22,895), Larry Fitzgerald (17,492) and Terrell Owens (15,934).

Moss was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.