What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas -- according to Maxx Crosby, apparently.

The star defensive end signed a record-breaking three-year, $106.5 million contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the salary figures and the team later confirmed the deal. The contract includes $91.5 million in guaranteed money at an average annual value of $35.5 million.

Crosby had just one year remaining on his contract, but the 27-year-old star is now tied with the Silver and Black through the 2029 season.

Over his first six seasons with the Raiders (95 games), Crosby has 59.5 sacks and 105 tackles for loss. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection with Second-Team All-Pro nods in 2021 and 2023.

Crosby is potentially the first of many star pass-rushers who could get paid this offseason, as Schefter noted in his report. Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys), T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers), Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions) and Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) are all seeking contract extensions -- and Crosby just reset the market.

Since entering the league in 2019 as a fourth-round pick, Crosby is tied for the fifth-most sacks in the NFL -- trailing only Watt, Garrett, Hendrickson and Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers).

As aforementioned, Crosby's average salary of $35.5 million per year is the most in league history by a non-quarterback. His mark is just above wide receiver Justin Jefferson's $35 million in a deal that he signed with the Minnesota Vikings last June.

The Raiders are in the process of overhauling their organization, but Crosby is still the centerpiece of their plans. Minority owner Tom Brady has taken over control, hiring John Spytek as general manager and Pete Carroll as head coach. The team has the second-most cap space of any team with free agency set to begin next week.