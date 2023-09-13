Patriots' Lawrence Guy pays it forward, helps others with learning disabilities

Lawrence Guy is more than just a defensive lineman.

In hopes of inspiring children, the New England Patriots veteran spends his free time helping children with learning disabilities and advocating for the importance of asking for help.

At 33 years old, Guy prides himself in talking to and inspiring young people.

“What can I do for that one child to help them start their year off?” Guy told NBC. “What can I do to impact their lives?”

To Guy, it’s all about the domino effect.

“That’s the biggest part,” he said. “Maybe three years down the line, they might not be in the situation, but they see a younger classmate in the same situation they were and they do the same thing.”

Who is Lawrence Guy?

Guy was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2011 NFL Draft and previously played college ball at Arizona State. He has played with the Indianapolis Colts, the Baltimore Ravens and the then-San Diego Chargers throughout his 12-year career.

In 2017, Guy signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Patriots, and in his first season with the Patriots, the star defensive end helped the team earn another AFC crown. The Patriots made it to Super Bowl LII that year and won Super LIII the following February.

Guy has appeared in 93 of 98 games across his first six seasons in New England.

Why does Lawrence Guy pay it forward?

The Las Vegas native struggled with learning challenges growing up. He didn’t seek help until he entered college, which made all the difference for him in the classroom and on the field.

“There’s a stigma – you can't ask for help – and I’m trying to kill that stigma,” Guy said. “You can ask for help, but before you even ask for help, I’m here to help you out without you even saying nothing.”

Guy does everything in his power to show kids that they are not alone in this struggle.

“It’s OK to fail,” he added. “But it’s not OK to say ‘I can’t get back up.’ It’s never too late.”

How do the New England Patriots help kids?

Guy and his family created the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation in 2019 to provide resources and opportunities to financially disadvantaged families.

One of the efforts Guy initiates involves handing out backpacks with school supplies to kids. The backpacks are filled with school essentials that might seem easily accessible, but to lower-income families, the materials can be hard to come by.

“Every year we give out backpacks to a different organization that we can significantly impact,” said Guy. “I tell people – it’s not about how many backpacks you give, it’s about that one backpack you give out that might change somebody’s life.”

Guy gives talks and has hosted various community initiatives, including events at local Boys & Girls Clubs, Thanksgiving giveaways for families in need, back-to-school events and holiday shopping sprees for local children in need.

The defensive end has made an impact on various cities across the U.S., especially in his hometown of Las Vegas, Baltimore, Miami and most recently Boston.

The foundation’s mission is “to inspire and help disadvantaged families to achieve their full potential.”

Guy and the Patriots will face the Miami Dolphins on NBC’s Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Sept. 17.