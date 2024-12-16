Patrick Mahomes injury update: Will the Chiefs star play in Week 16?

The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with an injury to their franchise cornerstone.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes came down with the injury late in Kansas City's Week 15 road match at the Cleveland Browns.

Mahomes didn't need to finish off the game, as Kansas City came away with a comfortable 21-7 win to move to 13-1 while Cleveland dropped to 3-11.

However, the Chiefs will need Mahomes back as healthy as possible to continue their quest for the AFC's No. 1 seed. They face back-to-back short weeks for their next two games. Here's what to know about Mahomes' status:

What injury does Patrick Mahomes have?

Tests confirmed Monday that Mahomes has a mild high ankle sprain.

How long is Patrick Mahomes going to be injured for?

Mahomes is considered week-to-week with the Chiefs' next game being at home on Saturday against the Houston Texans, an AFC contender.

What caused Patrick Mahomes' injury?

Mahomes got injured in the fourth quarter after multiple Browns' defenders sandwiched him high and low just as he threw an incomplete pass.

Who is Patrick Mahomes' backup?

If Mahomes cannot go versus Houston, Carson Wentz is QB2 for the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs schedule

The Chiefs have a tough end to their regular season, with all teams in the AFC playoff picture. Here's how the next three games shape up:

Week 16: home vs. Houston Texans

Week 17: at the Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 18: at the Denver Broncos

