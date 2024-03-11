Trending

Giants trade for Panthers star Brian Burns and sign him to massive deal, report says

The Giants reportedly are signing Burns to a five-year deal worth up to $150 million.

By Eric Mullin

Brian Burns
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
FILE: Brian Burn of the Carolina Panthers takes the field during player introductions before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On the first day of NFL free agency, the New York Giants reportedly have made a major splash via trade.

New York is acquiring star pass rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a second-round pick and fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

The Giants are also signing Burns to a five-year deal worth up to $150 million, with $87.5 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's report. The Panthers had placed a $24 million franchise tag on Burns last week.

