NFL Week 16 winners, losers: Bengals keep pace, Eagles lose late

Week 16 is intensifying the late-season NFL drama.

The Detroit Lions earned another franchise record after a key divisional win, while the Washington Commanders left it late to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Some of the results led to teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys finding out about their playoff eliminations before they even kicked off.

Let's dive into the winners and losers from Sunday's action:

WINNER: Michael Penix Jr. gets first win

One start, one win. Following the Atlanta Falcons' benching of Kirk Cousins, rookie No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. got the NFC South side to a key home win against the lowly New York Giants.

Penix Jr. wasn't fantastic, completing 18 of 27 passes for 202 yards, no touchdowns and one pick (which was on Kyle Pitts). But he got help from Bijan Robinson, who rushed for 94 yards on 22 carries for two touchdowns in the 34-7 rout. Atlanta will keep fighting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division title.

LOSER: Eagles can't hold on

The Eagles had a 21-7 lead but dealt with a concussion injury to Jalen Hurts that ruled him out. Kenny Pickett entered under center and Philadelphia held onto its lead until the fourth quarter, when Jayden Daniels and Co. finally erupted.

Washington scored 22 points in the fourth and won in the dying seconds when Daniels zipped in a touchdown pass to win 36-33. It was Daniels' fifth passing score of the game.

JAYDEN DANIELS. COMMANDERS TAKE THE LEAD WITH 6 SECONDS.#PHIvsWAS pic.twitter.com/BcKGpEBIsl — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2024

It snapped Philadelphia's 10-game winning streak to drop it to 12-3 while Washington moved to 10-5. The NFC East is still in play for at least another week.

WINNER: Lions earn another franchise record

Despite mounting injury scares, the Lions kept winning. They routed the Chicago Bears 34-17 on the road to finally capture a 13-game winning season with two more left to play. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 109 yards on 23 carries and a score while Jared Goff shined for 336 passing yards, three touchdowns and no picks on 23 of 32 completions.

Caleb Williams had a solid individual effort, throwing for 334 yards, two touchdowns and no picks on 26 of 40 completions, but D'Andre Swift did not help in the backfield at all with just 20 rushing yards on nine carries. Chicago dropped to 4-11 as its losing skid continued.

LOSER: Cardinals get themselves eliminated

Arizona entered Sunday at 7-7 with the NFC West title still in play, even if its odds weren't as good as the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. But the Cardinals, as Kyler Murray alluded to, couldn't hang in the cold, losing 36-30 to the Carolina Panthers in overtime.

The loss mathematically eliminated Arizona from playoff contention as Washington also won. Murray threw for 204 yards, one touchdown and one pick on 20 of 32 completions, while James Conner rushed for 117 yards on 15 carries and a score despite picking up an injury. Murray also rushed for a touchdown.

Bryce Young wasn't perfect but he gained more confidence with a three-total-touchdown showing, throwing for 158 yards, two touchdowns and no picks on 17 of 26 completions while rushing for 68 yards on five tries and a score. Chuba Hubbard was influential on the ground, running 25 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Carolina moved to 4-11.

WINNER: Rams inch closer to division title

Like last season, the Rams have picked up form later in the year. But this time, they've put themselves in position to win the NFC West thanks to the 49ers' boatload of injuries and poor form.

Los Angeles' 19-9 win at the New York Jets made it four in a row and it is now 9-6 with the Seahawks hoping to keep pace. Matthew Stafford was poor, completing just 14 of 19 passes for 110 yards, one touchdown and a pick while Kyren Williams collected 122 yards on 23 carries and a score.

The Jets, as their score indicated, weren't much better. Aaron Rodgers completed 28 of 42 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown, but they couldn't sustain enough positive drives. New York is also now 4-11.

LOSER: Titans' comeback falls short

With Will Levis benched, Mason Rudolph entered for Tennessee and put up 252 yards, two touchdowns and three picks in a 38-30 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis were running away with it until a 15-point fourth quarter by the Titans put the pressure on.

But Jonathan Taylor's incredible individual effort made sure the gap was too big to overcome. While Anthony Richardson completed just 7 of 11 passes for 131 yards, one touchdown and a pick, Taylor churned out 218 ground yards on 29 carries for three touchdowns.

The Titans fell to 3-12, but the Colts stayed alive in the AFC wild card race at 7-8.

WINNER: Bengals increase the pressure

Following the Denver Broncos' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Cincinnati had a clearer path to sneak into the wild card. It started with beating the lowly Cleveland Browns at home, which it did 24-6.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson filled in at QB but lacked inspiration, throwing for 152 yards and two picks as Jerome Ford rushed for 92 yards and a score on 11 attempts. But Joe Burrow led his team with a solid three-touchdown showing on 23 of 30 completions for 252 yards. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas, their top three wideouts, all hauled in a score.

In Week 17, the 7-8 Bengals can further increase the pressure on the 9-6 Broncos when they host Denver in the thick of the AFC wild card race.

This story will be updated as more games conclude.