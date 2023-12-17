NFL Week 15 Sunday winners and losers: Jaylen Waddle, Joe Flacco stand out

Jaylen Waddle and Joe Flacco were among the biggest winners from Sunday’s Week 15 action.

Fewer games on Sunday in Week 15 didn't mean there was any less excitement.

From divisional battles to last-second Hail Mary's and field goals, the afternoon games delivered the goods.

Who had the best time on Sunday? And who was left frustrated with the results?

Here are some winners and losers from Sunday's Week 15 action:

Winner: No Tyreek Hill, no problem for Miami

The Miami Dolphins were without injured star Tyreek Hill against the New York Jets. It didn't matter.

Led by Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and a stifling defense, the Dolphins rolled to a 30-0 win over their division rival. They jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead while holding the Jets to just four total yards.

The second half wasn't any closer, with Miami finishing off the victory with four forced turnovers (two interceptions, two fumbles). Waddle, without Hill by his side, stepped up with eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown. Mostert had two scores on the ground -- officially setting a single-season team-record with 20 total touchdowns. Vic Fangio's defense had six sacks while completely shutting down reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week Zach Wilson in the first half and backup Trevor Siemian (who replaced the concussed Wilson) in the second half.

Winner: Joe Flacco keeps Cleveland rocking

For most of the Chicago Bears' game against the Cleveland Browns, fans were probably starting to dream of the playoffs. Those dreams were crushed in the fourth quarter, though, when Matt Eberflus' team surrendered another double-digit lead.

Joe Flacco continued his renaissance in his third start for the Browns. Though he did have three interceptions, the 38-year-old quarterback had 374 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The Browns, now 9-5, are in prime position to claim an AFC playoff spot after Flacco's 26th career game-winning drive. He made play after play in the clutch, including a 51-yard game-tying touchdown to Amari Cooper and a 34-yard third down completion to David Njoku to set up the go-ahead kick.

Loser: Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs won by double figures and their quarterback had over 300 passing yards. So, how is Mahomes a loser in Week 15?

Simple -- his weapons continue to let him down. Against a lowly New England Patriots squad, Mahomes' two interceptions were completely due to receiver errors. First it was Blake Bell, who was stripped of the ball by Marte Mapu in a sheer display of strength.

Then it was Kadarius Toney, who juggled a pass off his hands and into Jahlani Tavai's arms.

Even in a 27-17 victory, questions still remain about this Chiefs receiving group. Rookie Rashee Rice stepped up on Sunday (nine receptions for 91 yards), but Travis Kelce was quiet with Taylor Swift in attendance (five receptions for 28 yards and a dropped touchdown pass).

Winner: NFC South chaos continues

Three teams entered Week 15 tied atop the NFC South. Two won on Sunday -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints -- while one -- the Atlanta Falcons -- suffered a painful loss.

At Lambeau Field, Baker Mayfield led the Bucs to a 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the victory move Tampa Bay to 7-7, but it dropped a fellow playoff competitor in Green Bay to 6-8. The Bucs, by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker, lead the division over the Saints.

In New Orleans, the Saints put together an impressive all-around performance. They defeated the New York Giants, 24-6, in a game that was never competitive. Derek Carr had one of his best games all season -- 23 of 28, 218 yards and three touchdowns.

The Falcons, in a rainy Charlotte, were edged out the Panthers, 9-7. It wasn't pretty for Atlanta, who totaled just 204 yards of offense with two turnovers. The Panthers, who were riding a six-game losing skid, picked up their second victory of the season and first under interim head coach Chris Tabor after a 23-yard field by Eddy Pineiro as time expired.

There's still plenty to sort out in final three weeks, with Saints-Bucs in Week 17 and Falcons-Saints in Week 18 looming large.

Loser: Texans doubters

Last week was devastating for the Houston Texans. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was injured, and the team was lifeless in a blowout loss to the Jets.

But with veteran backup Case Keenum leading the charge in Week 15, the Texans stayed alive in the AFC wild card chase. It took 70 minutes of action before Houston secured the win over the Tennessee Titans, as Ka'imi Fairbairn buried a 54-yard field goal to seal the 19-16 win as the overtime clock ran out.

The Texans are now 8-6 and should have Stroud (concussion) back soon. Next week they'll host Flacco and the Browns in a critical AFC matchup.