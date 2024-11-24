NFL Week 12 winners and losers: Lions keep rolling, Commanders, 49ers fall again

The last Sunday before Thanksgiving gave us a plate full of action.

There were some shocking results, some baffling endings and even some exciting blowouts.

Here are all the winners and losers from NFL Week 12:

WINNER: Lions roll again

Another week, another double-digit win for the Detroit Lions.

Now 10-1 on the season with six double-digit victories, Dan Campbell's squad suffocated the Indianapolis Colts in a 24-6 result. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for three touchdowns, while Jared Goff played mistake-free football on the road.

The Colts saw Anthony Richardson revert to his inaccuracy issues that plagued him before he was benched earlier this season. He completed just 11 of 28 passes for 172 yards as the team stalled out in the red zone twice to settle for field goals. Indy is now 5-7 with its postseason hopes slipping away.

LOSER: Commanders' collapse continues

A once-promising season in the nation's capital is crumbling.

The Washington Commanders lost their third straight game on Sunday to drop to 7-5. This time it was a devastating 34-26 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys after a missed extra point in the final minute. Washington scored nine points in the last two minutes -- including an 86-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin -- to set up Austin Seibert's game-tying PAT attempt.

Special teams was what cost the Commanders this one, with Seibert missing three kicks (two PATs, one field goal) and KaVontae Turpin and Juanyeh Thomas returning kickoffs for touchdowns (Thomas' was on the last onside kick). Dallas had lost five straight while allowing 34.4 points per game entering Sunday.

WINNER: Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers lost again to fall to 3-7, but there was no shame in what happened Sunday.

It took some Patrick Mahomes magic in the final two minutes to clinch the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-27 win. Young went toe to toe with the two-time MVP, completing 21 of 35 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown. The start of his career has been a disaster, but Young can regain some value if he stacks performances like this for the rest of the year.

For Kansas City, it was another ugly win -- which has been a trend all season. The 10-1 Chiefs have eight wins by seven points or less as they continue to live life on the edge. Still, it's the 10th straight season that they have won 10 games in what's been an immaculate run for Andy Reid.

LOSER: C.J. Stroud

The first two picks of the 2023 draft -- Young and Stroud -- are suddenly going in opposite directions.

The Houston Texans quarterback was careless again in a Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Stroud had two interceptions, giving him five giveaways in the last three weeks as his team has now lost four of six. The No. 2 pick had just five interceptions in his entire Rookie of the Year campaign, but the sophomore slump has him reeling.

The Titans' second-year quarterback outdueled Stroud in this one, too. Will Levis had 278 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Tennessee, which improved to 3-8 with the 32-27 win. It's still unclear if Levis is the quarterback of the future in Nashville, but games like that will buy him some time.

WINNER: Florida teams handle business

The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have crept back into the postseason picture.

After a blowout 34-15 win over the New England Patriots, Tua Tagovailoa's squad is 5-6 with a chance to get back to .500 on Thanksgiving night. Miami's quarterback was surgical on Sunday, completing 29 of 40 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns. The game was never in doubt as Tagovailoa led the offense up and down the field all afternoon.

Elsewhere, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also 5-6 following their easy win over the New York Giants. Baker Mayfield and Co. jumped out to a 23-0 halftime lead before cruising to a 30-7 victory. The Bucs' quarterback was 24 of 30 for 294 yards, but it was the rushing attack that really powered the offense. Four different players rushed for a score, including Mayfield. Rookie Bucky Irving had 87 rushing yards and 64 receiving yards in a breakout performance.

LOSER: Bears comeback falls short

Caleb Williams, once again, nearly orchestrated a thrilling comeback before the Chicago Bears lost another close one.

The No. 1 overall pick went 32 of 47 for 340 yards in Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It was the Bears' fifth straight loss, but this one might've stung more than any before. Chicago trailed 27-16 with under two minutes left before a touchdown, 2-point conversion, recovered onside kick and 48-yard game-tying field goal.

Williams didn't get much of a chance in overtime, going three-and-out after receiving the kick before the Vikings ate up over five minutes and buried a 29-yard field goal to win it. Chicago fell to 4-7, while Minnesota moved to 9-2 and remains one game behind Detroit in the NFC North.

WINNER: Seahawks lead NFC West

Seattle has now taken control of the NFC West. The Seahawks defended home field with a low-scoring 16-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams are 6-5, though Seattle has the head-to-head edge for now.

Running games for both teams were nonexistent, though Geno Smith delivered the necessary score. He threw the game's lone touchdown in the second quarter en route to 22 of 31 completions for 254 yards and a pick.

Kyler Murray wasn't far off, completing 24 of 37 passes for 285 yards, no touchdowns and a pick. Arizona heads to Minnesota next as its mettle will be tested.

LOSER: 49ers' playoff chances

The 49ers faced an uphill climb attempting to beat Green Bay away without Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa and Trent Williams, among others. With Brandon Allen stepping in, San Francisco got blown out 38-10 with Josh Jacobs doing the heavy lifting, rushing in three touchdowns on 106 ground yards.

Green Bay has won six of its last seven to maintain pace in a tightly contested NFC North, while the 49ers failed in predictable departments. The defense continued to disappoint with tackling and third-down stops, while nothing worked consistently on offense as Christian McCaffrey generated just 31 rushing yards on 11 carries with Deebo Samuel adding just one catch for 21 yards.

San Francisco faces Buffalo next on the road. While its playoff chances aren't mathematically over, the team mentally appears checked out.

WINNER: Bo Nix leads Broncos

The Broncos stayed in the W column for the second straight week thanks to a solid effort from rookie Bo Nix on the road. In the 29-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Nix threw for 273 yards, two touchdowns and no picks on 25 of 42 completions while the rushing game lacked.

Gardner Minshew couldn't complete the game due to a shoulder injury, with Desmond Ridder struggling in his place. The running game also didn't produce for Las Vegas, though Jakobi Meyers stood out with 10 catches for 121 yards.