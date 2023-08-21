NFL teams with the most cap space as 2023 season nears

Having cap space in the NFL isn't only important at the start of free agency.

In just the past month, DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook signed new contracts after being released well into the free agency period. Hopkins went to the Tennessee Titans on a two-year, $26 million contract, while Cook joined the New York Jets on a one-year, $7 million deal.

It's safe to assume those won't be the last two impact players to change teams between now and October's trade deadline, either. In fact, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reportedly has been given permission to seek a trade, meaning he could be putting on a different uniform soon.

So, which teams are best positioned from a 2023 cap space perspective to make a splash? As the 2023 season nears, let's take a look at the teams with the most salary cap space.

NFL cap space by team in 2023

Based on numbers from Over the Cap, the Arizona Cardinals currently have the most cap space in the NFL with more than $24 million. The Cleveland Browns are the only other team with $20 million-plus in cap space at $22.69 million.

But Cleveland reportedly is opening even more cap space after restructuring the contract of star defensive end Myles Garrett. That reported restructure is expected to bring Cleveland ahead of Arizona for the most cap space in the league at around $35 million.

Rounding out the top five in cap space are Detroit Lions ($19.93 million), Cincinnati Bengals ($19.61 million) and Carolina Panthers ($19.56 million).

At the other end of the spectrum, the Kansas City Chiefs ($748K) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($612.5K) are the only teams with less than $1 million in cap space.

Here's a look at how much salary cap space all 32 teams have as of Aug. 21, according to Over the Cap:

