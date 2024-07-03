NFL suspends free agent safety Tashaun Gipson over reported PED violation

The NFL suspended Tashaun Gipson Sr. for six games on Tuesday, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the free agent safety violated the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Gipson spent the last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He originally joined the team in 2022 and re-signed in 2023 on a one-year, $2.9 million deal.

Last season, Gipson started 16 games for San Francisco, picking up 60 tackles, one sack and one interception. He also started all three playoff games and recorded five tackles in the 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The one-time Pro Bowler entered the NFL in 2012 and has previous stints with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.

Gipson will turn 34 years old in August.