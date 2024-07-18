NFL preseason preview: Hall of Fame Game, full schedule, players to watch

Football is almost back.

In just a few weeks, players will be back on the field for exhibition action. It all starts with the Hall of Fame Game, followed by the typical three-week preseason.

This part of the year is exciting for all teams, from Super Bowl contenders to rebuilding rosters. Will this finally be the year your team gets over the hump? Can your free agent signings make a difference? Will your newest rookies blossom into stars?

With all of that in mind, here's a full preview of the 2024 NFL preseason:

When is the NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The annual Hall of Fame Game is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET in Canton, Ohio.

No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will face off against reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in the preseason opener. While it's obviously still unclear if (or how much) each quarterback will play, there will be plenty of storylines to follow entering the contest.

Bears-Texans is set to air on ESPN and ABC, with streaming available on ESPN+.

When does the NFL preseason start?

Week 1 of the preseason will kick off the week after the Hall of Fame Game, beginning on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Two games are slated for the first night of preseason action: Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots and Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants.

Players to watch in the NFL preseason

Here are five players to keep a close eye on this preseason:

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

The two-time MVP only lasted four snaps in his first season for the Jets. Coming off a torn Achilles at age 40, the preseason could be a good test for Rodgers. He likely won't want to enter the regular season without some game action, so he'll be monitored closely whenever he gets on the field.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

The top pick will have an extra preseason game thanks to the aforementioned Hall of Fame contest. Williams was able to do spectacular things at USC, but can that translate to the NFL? The preseason will be his first test as he builds chemistry with receivers DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Daniels, the No. 2 pick, seems like the sure-fire starter in D.C. His backup is veteran Marcus Mariota, so the LSU product will likely get a heavy workload in the preseason to prepare. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury also makes his NFL return with Daniels at the helm.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

That leaves us with Maye, who was picked third behind Williams and Daniels. Maye enters the preseason behind Jacoby Brissett on the Patriots' depth chart, but a strong showing could give him a chance to start. He will likely play significant snaps to build chemistry with the Patriots' young receivers and offensive line.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Last year's No. 1 pick struggled as a rookie. But, now, he has a new head coach (Dave Canales) and several new offensive weapons (Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jonathon Brooks). The preseason will be crucial for him to start proving that Carolina made the right pick, though that's looking increasingly unlikely after Stroud's rookie heroics.

What NFL preseason games are on national TV?

Twenty-five preseason games over three weeks will air on national television (21 on NFL Network, one on NBC, one on FOX, one on CBS and one on Prime Video):

WEEK 1

Panthers vs. Patriots, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Texans vs. Steelers, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Bears vs. Bills, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Raiders vs. Vikings, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Chiefs vs. Jaguars, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Broncos vs. Colts, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Cowboys vs. Rams, Aug. 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

WEEK 2

Eagles vs. Patriots, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Bengals vs. Bears, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Lions vs. Chiefs, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Bills vs. Steelers, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Cowboys vs. Raiders, Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Packers vs. Broncos, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Saints vs. 49ers, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET, FOX

WEEK 3

Colts vs. Bengals, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Bears vs. Chiefs, Aug. 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Jaguars vs. Falcons, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

49ers vs. Raiders, Aug. 23 at 10 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Steelers vs. Lions, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Chargers vs. Cowboys, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Giants vs. Jets, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Browns vs. Seahawks, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Titans vs. Saints, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Cardinals vs. Broncos, Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Patriots vs. Commanders, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

NFL preseason full schedule 2024

Here's a full look at the 2024 NFL preseason schedule:

HALL OF FAME GAME

Bears vs. Texans (Aug. 1)

WEEK 1

Panthers vs. Patriots (Aug. 8)

Lions vs. Giants (Aug. 8)

Falcons vs. Dolphins (Aug. 9)

Texans vs. Steelers (Aug. 9)

Eagles vs. Ravens (Aug. 9)

Commanders vs. Jets (Aug. 10)

Bears vs. Bills (Aug. 10)

Raiders vs. Vikings (Aug. 10)

Packers vs. Browns (Aug. 10)

Buccaneers vs. Bengals (Aug. 10)

49ers vs. Titans (Aug. 10)

Chiefs vs. Jaguars (Aug. 10)

Seahawks vs. Chargers (Aug. 10)

Saints vs. Cardinals (Aug. 10)

Broncos vs. Colts (Aug. 11)

Cowboys vs. Rams (Aug. 11)

WEEK 2

Eagles vs. Patriots (Aug. 15)

Falcons vs. Ravens (Aug. 17)

Bengals vs. Bears (Aug. 17)

Giants vs. Texans (Aug. 17)

Lions vs. Chiefs (Aug. 17)

Vikings vs. Browns (Aug. 17)

Seahawks vs. Titans (Aug. 17)

Cardinals vs. Colts (Aug. 17)

Commanders vs. Dolphins (Aug. 17)

Bills vs. Steelers (Aug. 17)

Jets vs. Panthers (Aug. 17)

Rams vs. Chargers (Aug. 17)

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars (Aug. 17)

Cowboys vs. Raiders (Aug. 17)

Packers vs. Broncos (Aug. 18)

Saints vs. 49ers (Aug. 18)

WEEK 3