NFL playoff schedule: Bracket, matchups, TV info

And then there were 14.
That's the number of NFL teams that are headed to the NFL postseason, which begins next week. The regular season concluded Sunday, with the final division titles and last playoff berths determined during a thrilling 14-game slate.
Joining the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs as division winners were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and either the Buffalo Bills or Miami Dolphins, who play for the AFC East title on Sunday Night Football.
Clinching a wild-card spot alongside the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams were the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers.
The AFC wild-card matchups were determined by the outcome of Sunday's Dolphins-Bills game. The NFC wild-card matchups were set beforehand, with the top-seeded 49ers receiving a bye:
NFC Wild-Card Matchups
- No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys
- No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions
- No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC Wild Card Matchups
- No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills
- No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs
- No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans
Each team will soon begin what they hope is a long playoff run that ends in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Here is the schedule for the NFL playoffs.
WILD-CARD ROUND
Saturday, Jan 13.
No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock
Sunday, Jan. 14
No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX
No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions, 8 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
Monday, Jan. 14
No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 20
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Jan. 21
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND
Sunday, Jan. 28
AFC championship, 3 p.m. ET, CBS
NFL championship, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX
SUPER BOWL LVIII
Sunday, Feb. 11 - at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS